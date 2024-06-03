Attorney Sophya Raza to Present on Social Media Ethics for Lawyers at Bench & Bar Conference

St. Louis, MO (PRUnderground) May 30th, 2024

Sophya Qureshi Raza, founder of Raza Family Law Solutions in St. Louis, MO, will be a featured speaker at the Judge Kintz Memorial Bench & Bar Conference on May 30, 2024, in St. Louis. Raza will participate in the panel discussion “From Briefs to Tweets: Social Media for Every Generation of Attorney” from 9:50-10:40 am in the Theater Room.

The panel will provide practical guidance on the ethical use of social media by attorneys, covering areas such as discovery, trial, advertising, client communications, and marketing. Raza and fellow panelists from both the plaintiff and defense bars will explore hypothetical situations and best practices for leveraging social media effectively and ethically.

For attorneys, responsible social media use is critical for maintaining ethics, promoting their practice, and connecting with clients – all while avoiding pitfalls that could jeopardize cases or reputations.

“Social media is inescapable in today’s world, which creates new considerations for lawyers looking to uphold ethics and integrity,” said Raza, founding member of Raza Family Law Solutions. “I’m looking forward to a candid discussion with peers on navigating this landscape skillfully.”

As an attorney who actively uses platforms like Facebook, and Instagram to educate and connect with clients and the community, Raza herself navigates the complexities of professional social media use daily.

“Social platforms allow me to share knowledge and connect directly with the community in a modern way,” Raza stated. “But it requires carefully walking the line between adding value and preserving confidentiality and ethics.”

Her firm, Raza Family Law Solutions, is devoted to resolving family law matters like divorce and child custody through alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation and collaborative law, rather than adversarial courtroom battles.

In addition to her family law practice, Raza frequently shares her insights and experience through presentations, media appearances, and written publications. She is excited for the opportunity to discuss social media ethics at the premier annual gathering for the regional legal community.

The Judge Kintz Memorial Bench & Bar Conference runs from May 29-31 at Camden on the Lake Resort, located at 2359 Bittersweet Rd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049. It features networking events, speeches, MCLE educational programming, and more.

About Raza Family Law Solutions

Raza Family Law Solutions was founded by Sophya Qureshi Raza with the goal of providing families in the St. Louis area with peaceful and respectful solutions to their family law issues.

The firm’s areas of practice include divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, guardianship, and other related matters. Raza and her team prioritize open communication, compassion, and a deep understanding of each client’s unique needs and cultural backgrounds.

