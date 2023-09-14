Taye Diggs Hosts You Had Me at Hello, New Podcast From Sony Music Sharing Extraordinary Love Stories From the Hearts of Everyday People

The Series Will Make Listeners Consider the Role Love, In All Its Forms, Plays in Our Lives

Sony Music Entertainment today premiered You Had Me at Hello, a new podcast hosted by Taye Diggs where ordinary people share their soul-stirring stories of romance. This is real love of epic proportions its highs and lows, messes and dramas, awkwardness and laughs with world-class scoring, sound design and narration to match.

Diggs, the revered star of stage and screen, takes listeners on a journey through enchanting narratives of the heart. From forbidden love and second chances to heartbreak and revenge one thing is for certain: these are real stories by real people. Some of the featured stories include:

Dennis & Karen from Minnesota:

In 1950s Minnesota, High School sweethearts Dennis and Karen are forced to separate when she falls pregnant. They decide to give up the baby for adoption and the couple go their separate ways. 50 years later, Dennis decides to track down Karen. He succeeds, and just 36 hours after the couple reunites, they get married. They decide their lives would be complete if they found their long-lost daughter and after tracking her down the family reunites.

Stephanie & Petter from Norway & Chicago:

In the 1980s, Petter (from Norway) saw an advertisement for American pen pals. He started writing letters with Stephanie and they had an instant connection. When Petters brother tragically passed away and Stephanie received a diagnosis preventing her from flying, their dream of meeting was put on hold. That dream slipped further away when Stephanie got engaged to another man. They continued writing letters for two decades until suddenly they both found themselves single. Stephanie, now receiving treatment, traveled 4,000 miles to meet Petter and they instantly fell in love.

Lori & Brendan from Chicago:

As wedding planner Lori approaches 40, she wonders whether she will ever meet the love of her life and finally be the one to walk down the aisle. After years of disastrous dating, she very nearly gives up but decides to give it one last try. She logs into a dating app and finds a match named Brendan. Brendan is a bachelor and a ladys man who spent his life running away from commitment and living in Las Vegas. But after meeting Lori, he finally decides to settle down. And by her 40th birthday, Lori is engaged and pregnant.

Jeff & Kelly from Iowa:

When Kelly dumped her high-school boyfriend three weeks before prom- she had one final favor, Would Jeff still be her date? He agreed but hatched a plan to sabotage Kellys prom night. After years of holding onto resentment for his first love and first heartbreak, Jeff met Kelly at a school reunion. After opening up about their past, the pair rekindled a valuable friendship.

Its been a real privilege hosting You Had Me at Hello and discovering these powerful, true stories of love against all odds. Amongst the negative news we come across day-to-day, I hope the podcast will remind everyone that love can be just around the corner and I cant wait to share it with listeners, said host Taye Diggs.

Listeners can subscribe to You Had Me At Hello on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.