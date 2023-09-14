Lt. General (Retired) Mark Weatherington Joins Consynsys Technologies Advisory Board

Esteemed Air Force Veteran to Provide Strategic Insight for Cloud-Native Manufacturing Automation and Control Solutions Provider

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Sept. 13, 2023 – PRLog — ConSynSys Technologies, Inc., a pioneering force in cloud-native software solutions for manufacturing automation and control processes, is honored to announce the addition of Retired Lieutenant General Mark E. Weatherington to its Executive Advisory Board. The appointment will be effective from September 15, 2023.

Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington brings with him a distinguished legacy of service to the United States. As the Deputy Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command and Deputy Commander of Air Forces Strategic-Air for U.S. Strategic Command, his leadership proved pivotal in shaping strategic deterrence and global strike capabilities. Lt. Gen. Weatherington’s extensive experience encompasses significant executive leadership assignments, including senior Information Technology and Cyberspace Operations positions on the Joint Staff and at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. In addition to leading Airmen at the Squadron, Wing, and Numbered Air Force levels, he also served as a personal advisor to the Deputy Secretary of Defense. He is a command pilot with over 2,400 flying hours, including combat missions over Afghanistan.

Sam Svitenko, Co-Founder, Board Member, and Chief Operating Officer at ConSynSys Technologies, expressed his eagerness for Lt. Gen. Weatherington to begin his role: “Mark’s understanding of risk management and his ability to balance operational goals with fiscal realities set him apart. With Cloud operations becoming crucial for Pharma and Industry 4.0 automation, Mark’s expertise in cybersecurity and leadership will guide both our—and customer–executives through crucial decisions. His invaluable experience will be instrumental as we empower clients to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, securely. I was very fortunate to serve with Mark during my Air Force career as well, and I am now extremely fortunate to have the chance to work with him again at ConSynSys. We’re extremely honored to welcome Mark to our Advisory Board.”

ConSynSys Technologies is at the forefront of the Pharma 4.0 and Industry 4.0 revolutions, offering a revolutionary cloud-native software platform that empowers manufacturers to implement cutting-edge automation strategies through Process Control as a Service (ProCaaS®). The platform also facilitates real-time sensor data capture for predictive maintenance, reducing manufacturing downtime and errors inherent in manual processes. Lt. Gen. Weatherington’s experience in risk management and operational leadership will undoubtedly contribute to ConSynSys’ mission to help clients navigate the transition to Cloud operations while ensuring security in the era of Industry 4.0.

“I was attracted to this opportunity with ConSynSys by their mission to help drive ‘Abundance in Medicine'”, said Lt Gen Weatherington. “Service before Self has long been a core value of the Air Force, and I wanted the first step in my civilian career to embody that same tenant—leveraging my experience to help deliver on the mission of ‘Abundance in Medicine’ is an incredibly meaningful and worthwhile endeavor. I look forward to working with the executive team at ConSynSys, and customer executives where possible, to help drive this critical mission.”

As ConSynSys Technologies continues its journey to redefine manufacturing processes through innovative Cloud-native solutions, the inclusion of Lt. Gen. Mark Weatherington on the Advisory Board is poised to provide visionary guidance for the company’s growth and technological evolution.

