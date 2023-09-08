Press Release

PreIPO®, a trailblazer in the fintech industry, provided shareholders with an all-inclusive update, revealing significant milestones and offering a glimpse into the future. This included an in-depth look into the technology stack and the announcement of further strategic collaboration with Jafton.com.

Executive Summary

In a pivotal update aimed at shareholders, PreIPO® outlines its journey over the past year, emphasizing significant technological milestones and strategic decisions. The company is pleased to continue its crucial partnership with Jafton.com, a leader in technological solutions, as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and growth in the fintech industry. This comprehensive update serves as a window into the company’s strategy, intellectual property, and future vision.

Intellectual Property Update

As part of an unwavering commitment to shareholder transparency, PreIPO® was pleased to provide updates on its intellectual property assets including but not limited to:

Domain Names: PreIPO.com

Registered Trademarks: PreIPO®

Potential Patent Applications: PreIPO® Platform

Recap for Shareholders

Transparency remains a core ethos for PreIPO®. A summary of the key updates shared with stakeholders over the last year includes:

Initial Phase: The focus on establishing a robust initial platform, despite certain setbacks, led to an adapted strategy.

The focus on establishing a robust initial platform, despite certain setbacks, led to an adapted strategy. Transitional Period: Evolution included tackling technological and architectural challenges, prompting consultations with external experts and initiating a third-party code review.

Evolution included tackling technological and architectural challenges, prompting consultations with external experts and initiating a third-party code review. Strategic Alliances: A pivotal moment emerged through a partnership with Jafton.com, promising new growth avenues and being part of a broader strategy for tech stack and service optimization.

Technology Stack Highlight

The collaboration with Jafton.com has allowed PreIPO® to enhance the technology stack significantly:

Backend: Features high scalability and is cloud-native

Features high scalability and is cloud-native Frontend: Designed for user-centric experience with fortified security

Designed for user-centric experience with fortified security AI Algorithms: Integral to the forthcoming PreIPO Platform

Integral to the forthcoming PreIPO Platform Security: Incorporates multi-tiered security protocols

Looking Forward

“As we near the end of the year, our focus is broader than a single feature or product. We’re committed to leveraging our assets, both technological and intellectual, to lead the way in the fintech sector,” says CEO David Grzan.

A Note to Our Shareholders

Your support has been a cornerstone in our journey. As we forge ahead we’re inviting you to be part of a fintech revolution. “The road ahead is promising, and we encourage our shareholders to continue their support. The best is yet to come,” adds CEO David Grzan.

