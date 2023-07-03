Hong Kong – Hawker Control Teams of FEHD to use Body Worn Video Cameras in stages (with photo)

Hawker Control Teams of FEHD to use Body Worn Video Cameras in stages (with photo) **********************************************************************************



A spokesperson for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said today (July 2) that in order to assist frontline staff in carrying out their duties more effectively and safeguard the safety of the public and staff, District Hawker Control Teams under the department will gradually start using Body Worn Video Cameras (BWVCs) from tomorrow onwards based on actual needs and circumstances.

The spokesman said that the FEHD has been striving to regulate hawking activities and combat illegal extending of business area by shops, with a view to reducing the nuisance and obstruction caused by illegal hawking activities and shop front extensions through taking enforcement actions. Hawker Control Officers (HCOs) in districts will be equipped with BWVCs gradually in July to record on-site situation when necessary during their execution of duties, which will enhance the capability and accuracy in gathering evidence and provide useful information for future investigation work.

When discharging their duties, HCOs will wear the BWVCs conspicuously and use the cameras in an open and transparent manner. When HCOs encounter unexpected or conflicting incidents, and consider it necessary to record the situations, they will, where reasonably practicable, notify the person(s) concerned prior to the commencement of recording in order to safeguard the safety of the public and staff as well as reducing risks at work.

Making reference to the experience of relevant law enforcement departments in the use of BWVCs, the FEHD has formulated clear enforcement guidelines and provided training for frontline staff. When handling relevant footages, the FEHD will ensure that it is in compliance with the regulations of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486). Footage carrying no investigative or evidential value or constituting no other legitimate purpose will be deleted after 31 days from the date it was recorded to ensure that no excessive personal data will be kept.

For details on access to the footage, please visit the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/department/personal_data.html).