Hong Kong – Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Geneva celebrates 26th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR (with photos)

Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Geneva celebrates 26th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



In celebration of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Geneva hosted a reception on June 29 (Geneva time) in Geneva, Switzerland. The reception was well attended by over 200 representatives from diplomatic missions to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other organisations, international organisations, local government and businesses.

The Acting Permanent Representative of the HKSAR of China to the WTO, Ms Drew Lai, delivered a speech at the reception that after having lifted all COVID-related travel restrictions, Hong Kong is again buzzing with excitement and activities, and has received more than 10 million visitor arrivals in the past six months, including almost three million in the previous month alone.

“Various mega business and tourist events will continue to come on stream in the next few months, including the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival in October, Hong Kong Cyclothon in December, as well as later this year opening of the world’s first Frozen themed land in the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort,” Ms Lai said.

“And these are on top of the usual attractions of our city, such as great museums, fantastic food, sensational shopping, beautiful countryside and landscape,” she added, and invited guests to visit Hong Kong, to experience the vibrancy of the city first-hand and explore business opportunities.