Women of Color STEM DTX Conference Announces 2023 List of Award Recipients

The annual conference, now in its 28th year, gathers leaders, innovators, and disruptors in STEM industries and education for a three-day event of keynotes, panels, awards, and activities.

28th WOC STEM Conference, October 12-14, 2023

DETROIT – June 22, 2023 – PRLog — For 28 years, the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Digital Twin Experience (DTX) Conference has been a beacon of recognition for outstanding achievements in STEM, shedding light on the glaring lack of women’s representation in these fields and their under-representation at senior levels across all disciplines.

The annual three-day event, hosted in Detroit, Michigan, October 12-14, 2023, honors the impactful achievements of diverse leaders in STEM. This year’s theme is “Waves of Change, Oceans of Opportunity.”

Employers dedicated to fostering inclusivity have consistently turned to the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference as a vital platform for sharing best practices and implementing strategies to attract and retain more women in scientific and technical careers.

Alongside a diverse range of events designed to foster collaboration, education, and personal development, the conference organizes a prestigious awards ceremony to recognize extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds.

Each year, a panel of esteemed WOC judges evaluates a dynamic pool of candidates, including outstanding college students, emerging talents, accomplished mid-career professionals and managers, influential C-suite executives, innovators, visionary inventors, and impactful change agents.

Here is the list of the 2023 Women of Color STEM Award recipients:

Technologist of the Year

Mary Hor-Lao

Director, Software Engineering Abbott Neuromodulation

Abbott

Career Achievement in Government

Patricia Sullivan

Deputy Director

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center

Career Achievement in Industry

Kathleen Jolivette

Vice President Vertical Lift

The Boeing Company

Melissa Welch, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Health Catalyst

Community Service

Shaneka Lawson, Ph.D.

Research Plant Physiologist

USDA Forest Service

Maria Thorpe

Human Systems Engineering Department Director

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Systems Acquisition Group, Human Systems Engineering Department

Corporate Responsibility

Teresa Blanco

Vice President –Supply Chain Readiness

The Boeing Company

Toyin Ogunfolaju

Director, Social Value & Equity Americas

Jacobs

Diversity Leadership in Government

Karen Hudson

Chief, Avionics Engineering Division

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Engineering Directorate

Lyndsey McMillon-Brown, Ph.D.

Research Electrical Engineer

NASA Glenn Research Center

Diversity Leadership in Industry

LaDavia Drane

GlobalHead of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Deepa Shankar

Director, Partnerships

UL Research Institutes

Educational Leadership –College-Level Promotion of Education

Whitney Gaskins, Ph.D.

Assistant Dean

University of Cincinnati

Anne-Marie Kosi-Koupe, PhD

Lecturer 1

University of Detroit Mercy

Educational Leadership –Corporate Promotion of Education

Kelly Keena, Ph.D.

Senior Director

UL Research Institutes

Kadidia Thiero

SOARS® Principal Investigator/ Program Lead

University Corporation for Atmospheric Research

FinTech Leadership

Madhura Damle

Business Intelligence Specialist

Lordstown Motors Corporation

Managerial Leadership

Manasi Reardon, Ph.D.

Director, R&D

Abbott

Christina Upah

Vice President Attack Helicopter Programs & Mesa Senior Site Executive

The Boeing Company

Dakeesha Wright

Operations & Site Leader

Raytheon Technologies, Collins Aerospace

New Media/IT Leadership

Amanda Hundt

VP of Corporate Communications

Health Catalyst

Outstanding Technical Contribution

Michelle Chen

Software Systems Engineer

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Yagna Pathak, Ph.D.

Manager Medical Affairs

Abbott

Ning Yu, Ph.D.

Chief Research Scientist

Leidos

Pioneer Award

Jessica Jones, Ph.D.

Staff Aeroelastician

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing Company

Professional Achievement in Government

Ariel Ash-Shakoor, Ph.D.

Biomedical Engineer/Acting Team Lead

United States Food and Drug Administration

Natasha White, Ph.D.

Program Manager

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Professional Achievement in Industry

Ashley Johnson-Long, Ph.D.

Plant Engineering Manager, IDM

Corning Incorporated

Laura Luengo

Vehicle Integration -Voice of the Customer Supervisor

Lordstown Motors Corporation

Student Leadership –Graduate Level

Tracy Edwards

Graduate Research Assistant, Isotope Harvesting Group

Michigan State University, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB)

Technical Innovation in Government

Chenelle Covin

Technical Writer-Editor

Department of Defense

Patricia McDaniel, Ph.D.

Senior Research Scientist for Chemistry

U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

Technical Innovation in Industry

Clara Rivero-Baleine, Ph.D.

Lockheed Martin Fellow

Lockheed Martin

Rashmi Prasad, Ph.D.

Staff Researcher

General Motors LLC

Visionary Award

Anike Sakariyawo

Founder and Executive Director

S.E.E.K. Foundation, Inc.

Special Recognition

Sabrina Bailey

Vice President of Operations –Integrated Product Support

HII

Diedra Hollins

Deputy Chief Information Officer

Idaho National Laboratory

Qiana Jackson

Engineering Program Manager 3

Penn State Applied Research Lab

Judith Jeevarajan

VP & Executive Director

UL Research Institutes

Yoko Kawai Parker

Scientist, Systems Engineering

L3Harris Technologies

Autumn Leake

Chief Engineer

Naval Air Systems Command –NAWCWD

Melody Martinez

Chief, Prototypes and Flight Experiments Branch, Section B

Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV)

Gitanjli McRoy

Chief Engineer, Electric Vehicle Energy Management Systems

Ford Motor Company

Ana Lucia Ochoa-Lorenzini

Director Supply Chain Management

AAM

For more information on WOC STEM Award Winners visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com/ mpage/woc-stem- conference-awardees

About the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference

The Women of Color STEM DTX Conference is an annual event that celebrates outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). With a rich history spanning nearly three decades, the conference provides a platform for individuals and organizations to recognize excellence, foster career development, and facilitate networking opportunities.

Media Contact

Jessica Rafaeil

pr@ccgmag.com

410-244-7101