Innovative Educational Opportunity Takes U.S. Students, Grads and Pros to East Africa for Comprehensive Study Tour and “Focus on Africa” Seminar

The Co-operative University of Kenya (CUK) and The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Educational Fund, Inc. (ACREF) have today announced plans for a comprehensive two-week cross cultural, intergenerational summer study tour hosted on the CUK campus in the upscale Nairobi suburb of Karen.

The program runs from August 10 to August 25, 2023. Registration is limited – program fee discounts are available.

It is anticipated that participants will include U.S. and East Africa based undergraduates, graduate students, mid-career professionals and recent retirees – all sharing and learning from each other.

The one of a kind program offers exposure to leaders in Kenya’s public health, technology, transportation, energy, cultural and political sectors.

Program Summary:

When: August 10 to August 25, 2023

Where: The Co-operative Retreat and Conference Center at the Co-operative University of Kenya

Instructors:

Denis Kamau Muthoni – Senior Lecturer of Supply Chain Management, The Co-operative University of Kenya (CUK)

Melvin H. Cox – Lecturer, Merrill College, University of California, Santa Cruz(1) and Founder, The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Program Design:

Roseanne Kinyua – EDU Africa

Tour Highlights:

• Nairobi National Park

• The David Sheeldrick Wildlife Trust – Elephant Orphanage

• The AFEW Giraffe Center

• Bomas of Kenya

• World Health Organization, Kenya

• The Aga Khan University Hospital

• AllAfrica.com

• 95th Annual Kenya Music Festival

• Kenya Ports Authority

• Bamburi Cement

• Mombasa Marine National Park

• Haller Park

• Fort Jesus Musuem

• Mombasa Old Town

• M-KOPA Solar

• Lake Naivasha

• Geothermal Development Company

• The Green Belt Movement

Guest Lectures:

• Public Health

• Media, Technology and Education

• Transportation and Tourism

• Energy

• Culture in Education – Dr. Emily Achieng’ Akuno, The Technical University of Kenya

Contact:

ACREF Communications Team

marketing@africanconnections.com

+1 510 326-3522

Full Program Details are downloadable from:

https://www.africanconnections.com/Docs/FOA_GlobalSeminar_2023_Overview.pdf

Online Registration is available at:

https://tinyurl.com/766zj428

Please Note: In Nairobi, the group will be housed at the Co-operative Retreat and Conference Center at CUK. Visits to several of Kenya’s most popular tourist destinations, including the Nairobi National Park, the port city of Mombasa and Lake Naivasha, are included in the itinerary.

A special highlight of the study tour will be a visit to the 95th Annual Kenya Music Festival, held this year at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in the Central Highlands town of Nyeri – 110 miles north of Nairobi. The Kenya Music Festival is an annual event that identifies and nurtures artistic talents in music, dance and elocution. Conducted under the auspices of the Kenya Ministry of Education, the festival provides opportunities for school pupils and college students to create and showcase artistic and cultural renditions at a national festival.

On August 24, the inaugural Focus on Africa Seminar will be held on the CUK Campus. The theme of the one-day conference is: “Where Do We Go From Here?: Africans and Americans in Tryin’ Times”.

A live feed from the seminar will be streamed worldwide and will herald the official launch of The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Channel – powered by YouTube.

The study tour will include an orientation presented by EDU Africa, a basic Swahili language and intercultural competence workshop, a welcome dinner at The Carnivore (an internationally famous Nairobi eatery) and interactions with local families.

(1) This study tour is neither sponsored by nor affiliated with the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC).