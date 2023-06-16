Author Tazeka Marlow’s New Book, “The Invisible Thorns,” is a Compelling Spiritual Autobiography That Shares the Author’s Journey of Accepting Christ Into Her Life

Tazeka Marlow, who was born in 1992 in Nashville, Tennessee, has completed her new book, “The Invisible Thorns”: a gripping and potent work that explores how accepting Christ into the author’s life mentally, physically, and emotionally changed the desires of her heart and opened her eyes to the hands that were always holding hers, every step of the way.

Author Tazeka Marlow graduated from Pearl Cohn University and attended Tennessee State University temporarily. Tazeka loves to read her Bible, exercise, and practice healthy eating.

Tazeka has two children. If she is not spending time with them, she is home, practicing self-care and mental health tactics. Tazeka enjoys helping others and seeing them smile. She is on a quest to find her purpose in life and seeks only God’s will.

Tazeka writes, “My infliction of pain became my medicine, and I pray that all of my readers suffering from abandonment issues, low self-esteem, abuse, faith problems, drugs, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and any other strongholds realize that you are not alone and that when you accept Christ Jesus in your heart as your Savior, he will not only supply all your needs but hold your hand and administer your medicine.”

She continues, “When I look back over my life and realize what all God has done for me, I can only praise him, and I will forever be humble before him.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tazeka Marlow’s mesmerizing work encourages readers to allow God into their lives.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Invisible Thorns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.