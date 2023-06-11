Hong Kong – Smart tech aids Hong Kong’s environment

Smart tech aids Hong Kong’s environment ***************************************



The Environmental Protection Department’s Innovation and Technology Task Force is utilising smart technology with the goal of identifying sources of underwater pollution and enhancing efficiency and safety in its operations.



News.gov.hk spoke to members of the task force to learn more about the department’s innovative use of an unmanned sampling submarine to help solve pollution investigations and monitor the environment.



