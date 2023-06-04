Hong Kong – Skilled hands keep HK history alive

Skilled hands keep HK history alive ***********************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s Conservation Office preserves Hong Kong’s cultural heritage, including classic pieces from the city’s legendary pop stars, and has sent over 50 staff to take part in 17 local or overseas professional conservation training courses.



News.gov.hk spoke to two of the department’s conservators for an insight into their daily work, and to find out what skills are needed to preserve invaluable and irreplaceable cultural property for future generations.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (June 4) in text and video format.