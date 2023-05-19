Hong Kong – Secretary for Health to attend 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Secretary for Health to attend 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva *******************************************************************



The Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau, will depart for Geneva, Switzerland, today (May 19) to attend the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Professor Lo will attend the 76th WHA on May 21 (Geneva time) as a member of the Chinese delegation. The theme of this year’s Assembly is “WHO at 75: Saving lives, driving health for all”. The key discussions will cover the review of the WHO’s work in health emergencies, including the International Health Regulations and strengthening WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies. A wide range of strategies and global actions on areas such as universal health coverage, primary healthcare, traditional medicine, infection prevention and control, substandard and falsified medicines, non-communicable diseases and mental health will also be discussed at the Assembly.

Professor Lo will take the opportunity to exchange views on healthcare-related issues with senior officials of the WHO and other delegations.

The Director of Health, Dr Ronald Lam, will accompany Professor Lo to attend the WHA in Geneva. They will return to Hong Kong on May 24. During Professor Lo’s absence, the Under Secretary for Health, Dr Libby Lee, will be the Acting Secretary for Health.