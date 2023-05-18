L-Tron Team to attend the 2023 IACP Technology Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – May 17, 2023 – PRLog — L-Tron will sponsor and attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Technology Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center held in Salt Lake City, Utah, from May 22-24, 2023. The L-Tron team has attended numerous IACP technology conferences in past years and looks forward to showcasing their 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and OSCR360 Crime and Crash Investigation System.

Nate Leibensperger and Julianne Pangal will represent L-Tron at this year’s event. They will be available to demo the 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and OSCR360 Crime and Crash Investigation System, which were developed based on the input and feedback from law enforcement officers.

“Nate and I are excited to travel to Salt Lake City this month for the IACP Technology Conference,” said L-Tron’s Julianne Pangal, “We enjoyed meeting so many conference attendees last year in Milwaukee and hope to catch up with many of you at this year’s conference. Be sure to stop by Booth 401 to chat and see the 4910LR and OSCR360 in action!”

The 4910LR Driver’s License Reader was built to scan driver’s licenses and vehicle registration barcodes quickly, efficiently and error-free. Electronic citations (https://www.l- tron.com/solutions/ electronic-ticketing- e-c…) are highly efficient and allow law enforcement officers to return to patrol as swiftly and safely as possible.

L-Tron’s OSCR360 system (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360) assists investigators by documenting and organizing crime scene investigations and presenting the cases in the courtroom. The OSCR360 capture kit documents an entire scene in minutes and provides context to where evidence may have been discovered. Then, OSCR’s presentation software allows investigators to organize each piece of digital evidence as clickable points of interest within the 360-photos, creating a virtual walkthrough of the scene. The patented OSCR360 is used for crime, crash and fire investigation, emergency pre-planning, courtroom prosecution, and law enforcement education and training.

About the IACP

IACP is an organization dedicated to maintaining the safety of communities around the globe. In years past, IACP’s annual technology conference was known as “LEIM.” Today, the conference remains committed to providing education and discussion around technology in law enforcement, including digital asset management, technology strategy, cybersecurity, mobile policing, digital forensics, and more. The 2023 IACP Technology Conference will feature dozens of educational sessions, professional development, networking opportunities and technology exhibits.

About L-Tron

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business, and we are honored to “Back the Blue” in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.”