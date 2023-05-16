Discover the Secrets of the Soul Music Industry with Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks’ “The Harvard Report”

Los Angeles, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 15, 2023

Music industry veteran Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks has released a groundbreaking book, The Harvard Report: A Study of the Soul Music Environment Prepared for Columbia Group, providing an insightful look into the soul music industry of the past and its relevance in todays world.

The Harvard Report is the complete feasibility study and suggested marketing strategy for the Columbia Records Group (now CBS Records) prepared by Harvard Business School almost 50 years ago. Dr. Westbrooks served as the liaison between CBS Records and Harvard, and has the original copy of the report as it was presented to him.

Through The Harvard Report, readers can gain a deep understanding of the history and impact of soul music on the music industry, as well as the complex socio-political environment that shaped it. The book offers a unique perspective on the soul music industry and its evolution over the past five decades, including the challenges faced by African American artists and the commercialization of soul music.

Dr. Westbrooks hopes that The Harvard Report will inspire and educate readers about the importance of Black music marketing and the challenges faced by African American artists in the music industry. He also hopes to encourage further discussion and analysis of the current state of the music industry and its relationship with Black music.

The Harvard Report is a must-read for anyone interested in the history and evolution of the music industry, as well as for students of music, marketing, and African American studies.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Harvard-Report-Environment-Prepared-Columbia-ebook/dp/B071LJ21V8/.

Author: Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks

Publisher: Ascent Book Publishing (April 30, 2017)

Language: English

Paperback: 70 pages

ISBN-10: 0998782203

ISBN-13: 978-0998782201

About the Author

Dr. Logan H. Westbrooks is one of the first African Americans to work as a major label Music Executive. His impact in the music industry is undeniable. Dr. Westbrooks is recognized as a pioneer who paved the way for African American Music Executives of today.