Spirits Capital Corporation Sponsors the Professional Bull Riders “Unleash the Beast” World Finals

Spirits Capital Corporation, pioneers of the Cask Investment Deed, is an Official Sponsor and Local Partner of the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast and Dirty 30 Party taking place in Fort Worth, Texas from May 12-21, 2023.

Unleash the Beast (UTB) is the Premier Series of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the world’s leading bull riding organization, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary season. The PBR’s nationally-televised World Finals is the culmination of 24 events across the U.S. and showcases the best riders of the season-long elite tour.

With a purse of more than $2.7 million, the PBR World Finals is the richest bull riding event in the world. The PBR World Champion will receive a $1 million bonus and the coveted World Champion gold buckle, while the event winner will receive a check for $300,000.

Spirits Capital has developed a securitized investment in new fill Premium American Whiskey and will also be sponsoring the playing of the National Anthem for each arena performance from May 18 through May 21.

“We’re proud to support the PBR and this uniquely American event,” said Todd Sanders, Chairman and CEO of Spirits Capital Corporation. “And we salute all of the talented riders competing to be the best in the world.”

Spirits Capital is also sponsoring the “Dirty 30” party celebrating three decades of the PBR, and considered to be the “biggest, baddest party” in Texas. “This is an important milestone for the sport of professional bull riding, and we’re thrilled to be part of the celebration,” said JD Wolf, Chief Operating Officer of Spirits Capital. “At Spirits Capital, we tip our hat to America’s Spirit and all of the PBR champions.”

A Spirits Capital Cask Investment Deed (CID) is a timely alternative asset secured by newly filled barrels of high-demand Premium American Whiskey that increase in value as they mature. This previously unavailable asset class is experiencing double-digit returns and has proven to be resistant to inflation, recession, and Wall Street volatility.

Cask Investment Deeds are not only backed by barrels of Premium American Whiskey maturing in charred American oak barrels, the barrels are fully insured for the duration of the investment.

To download the “America’s Spirit” special report go to www.CaskDeeds.com or speak directly to fund advisor at 855-227-6688 to become a qualified investor.

Spirits Capital Corporation is a sponsor of asset-backed alternative investments and securitizations for the spirits industry. The objectives of the Company are to create an open, safe, and secure marketplace to capitalize on the strong and promising future of this spirit. The Company provides a high degree of transparency and assurance in certifying the underpinning value of its Cask Investment Deeds. The Company integrates whiskey and technology experts to bring our customers the finest premium product and value through a secure and transparent contract transaction.