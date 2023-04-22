A Powerful Story of Resilience Amidst Vision Loss by William Arthur Nahmens is Set For Exhibit at Various Book Fairs

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, April 22, 2023

The United States has over 1.3 million people who are legally blind, each with their own stories about how they overcame the challenges of their disability. For William Arthur Nahmens, he does not want his to be something that invokes pity or sympathy.

His book, A Walk in the Darkness: One Mans Struggle with Vision Loss, is meant to encourage readers who are undergoing similarly difficult situations. For him, the key will always be to never give in, never give up, or surrender to the situation.

Nahmens served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of sergeant and achieving veteran status. But one day, he underwent the horrific experience of vision loss and had to grapple with the fate of being legally blind for the rest of his life.

In A Walk in the Darkness, he first explains how it happened and then proceeds to describe this stage of his life to that of a boxing match. He takes the first blow when his vision began to impair. Things take a turn for the worse, and he gets the knockdown.

Despite this, he holds to his conviction of never surrendering the battle. In fact, he goes as far as to implore others who are supporting people in similar situations to also never let their charges give up and stay down.

Without asking for pity, William Arthur Nahmens wishes to encourage many others with disabilities to develop resilience and take pride in it. A Walk in the Darkness: One Mans Struggle with Vision Loss is now slated to appear in various book fairs and exhibits around the world. It is also available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Author | William Arthur Nahmens

Published date | December 2nd, 2022

Publisher | Self Published

Genre | Biography

Author Bio

William Arthur Nahmens is a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He served eight years, reaching the rank of Sergeant. His stories are a combination of personal experiences and stories told to him by others he has met over the years, sprinkled with just a touch of fiction (for added excitement). He is legally blind and spends most of his time writing poetry and stories about charters he has met during his life time. He loves spending time alone with his memories. His hope in writing is twofold. First to tell others who have gone through similar experiences that it is okay to be human and show your emotions, second is to give those who never served, a glimpse of what Military life is like and offer them a chance to take a glimpse into the mind of a Marine. That glimpse can be both enlightening as well as freighting as you learn what it takes to become a Marine and what it means to be a Marine. The saying Once a Marine. Always a Marine: is not just some mindless words strung together. It is a code every Marine lives by for the rest of their life.