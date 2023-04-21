L-Tron to Share OSCR360 Investigation System with Fire Experts at Upcoming IAAI Conference

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – April 18, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team will attend the upcoming International Association for Arson Investigators (IAAI) 74th International Training Conference (ITC) from April 25-27 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina. The OSCR360 system for fire investigation, evidence organization, and case presentation will be on-site for demonstrations and for attendees to try using themselves. L-Tron team members Julianne Pangal and Andy McNeill will be available to share information and answer investigators’ questions.

This will be L-Tron’s first time attending and supporting the IAAI Conference. The OSCR360 team is excited to meet fire investigators, introduce attendees to OSCR360 and learn as much as they can.

The conference, which is geared toward fire and arson investigators from around the world, will provide instruction from international fire investigation experts and offer networking opportunities with investigators from state and federal agencies. Over thirty fire investigation experts are slated to share their knowledge during live classes and workshops scheduled throughout the event.

L-Tron’s Julianne Pangal says, “Our team is looking forward to attending the IAAI training conference this year. Our goal is to help fire investigators use technology to streamline their investigation from start to finish – from the moment they set foot on scene, all the way through to prosecution.”

On scene, OSCR360 (https://www.l- tron.com/oscr360- arson-investigation) comprehensively captures detailed 360-degree images of fire investigations, saving valuable time and resources. Not only are these overall images organized and stored within the OSCR software, but each piece of additional digital evidence from the case can be incorporated as a clickable “point of interest.” Map overlays provide additional perspective, confirming the geo-location where an image was captured. The final, completed case file results in a compelling 360-degree virtual walkthrough of the fire scene. This makes it easy for jurors and others in the courtroom to understand how investigators processed the scene, the point of origin of a fire, and context for where any evidence was discovered,

For more information about the conference and to register, visit https://www.iaaiitc.com/ .

For two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a New York State business, and we are proud to work with fire investigators in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. Your feedback truly matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.”