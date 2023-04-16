Good Things Come To Those Who WEIGH

The high-performance LPR technology offered by TagMaster NA addresses a wide range of challenges for commercial vehicles in the most demanding environments. The CT-45 is the premier All-In-One LPR solution from TagMaster North America. This technology platform offers enhanced features such as onboard processing, dual cameras (both IR and Color), Dynamic OCR Engine and Library, and Ease of integration into all industry standard protocols.

TAC Insight offers Fast-Weigh, a cloud-based truck scale ticketing system

with dispatching software that supports all aspects of the sales and bulk material transportation industry. As an innovator in their market, they demanded a future-ready technology for the critical vehicle identification component of their solution and chose TagMaster NAs CT-45 LPR camera. As the weigh scale industrys first true cloud-based system they support all aspects of construction materials sales and transportation and can be deployed for dispatch, load-out, scale ticketing, billing, payments and delivery for the aggregate, construction, trucking, quarries, landfills, forestry & timber and mining industries.

TagMaster NAs LPR camera has gone beyond the requirements for the project and provides the site with high accuracy and reliable performance under diverse environmental situations. The dual (IR and white light) LPR camera is able to capture all distinct types of vehicles traveling at variable speeds and angles with extremely high accuracy. The LPR camera also provides additional information such as overview images from the color camera associated with the transaction which ensures fast and accurate information and vehicle identification throughout the operation. The powerful CT-45 LPR camera has been able to achieve an accuracy of over 99% in the task of associating the proper trucks identification with the weight transaction.

TagMaster NA continues to earn its position as an industry leader by leveraging an innovative product line and in-house development to respond to the ever evolving and changing industry. This includes changing standards and system requirements and user expectations. Our collective goal is simple: less stress, more time to focus on your business.

TAC Insight offers Fast-Weigh which is the industries first cloud-based system supporting all aspects of construction materials sales and transportation- dispatch, load-out, scale ticketing, billing and delivery. Their platform brings aggregate producers, haulers and contractors together under one roof with a modern unified system that eliminates the need for servers, manual backups and other costly IT infrastructure.

TagMaster North America, Inc. is a leading provider of Intelligent Identification solutions across many different markets and verticals, offering dual technologies including long-range Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and License Plate Recognition (LPR). TagMaster NA addresses a wide range of challenges in the parking, rail bound, access, industrial and security industries with 25 years of experience and technical knowledge. The diverse family of hardware and software solutions ensures maximum adaptability and versatility.

