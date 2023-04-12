Jeff Senour’s “Life Lessons From 7 Miles High” Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, April 11, 2023

This is a compact book with a big message. The author skillfully blends his fascinating career as a pilot with his deep, foundational faith to show us a life filled with service and gratitude. – Amazon customer review

The inspirational book Life Lessons From 7 Miles High: The View That Captured My Heart by Jeff Senour will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the countrys biggest literary festival, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. This amazing event will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The L.A. Times Festival of Books is a yearly outdoor event in the heart of California, attracting approximately 150,000 attendees. ReadersMagnet will be exhibiting at the event for the third time. To encourage visitors to their exhibit, the company will not only set up a larger booth but also provide more exciting activities and display more books.

Life Lessons From 7 Miles High: The View That Captured My Heart is a Christian self-help book that tells the life of Jeff Senour, who is an aerial film pilot. Working as a pilot and traveling in the air for more than 300 miles per hour has made Jeff realize many important life views. He compared his job to how most people live their lives, wherein there will always be moments of excitement and awe as well as moments of fear and frustration.

Jeff emphasizes how flying taught him about love, kindness, forgiveness, and contentment. Through his stories and encouraging reflections supported with Bible verses, he wants the readers to be inspired and motivated to live a life of gratitude and joy and to never stop finding their purpose by using the gifts and abilities that God has blessed them with.

Author Bio

Jeff Senour is a true Renaissance man. Often referred to as Pilot by day, Rocker by night, born in Portland, Oregon, and raised mainly in Southern California. His Dad was an Electrical Engineer and flew private airplanes for fun. His Mom was a Violinist who, as a young girl, was in various movies as a young Actress in Hollywood. They both taught Jeff from an early age to believe in himself and that with hard work, he can achieve anything he wants in life, and thats exactly what Jeff did. Ever since his first ride in a Piper Cub with his Dad when he was 5 years old, he began his professional aviation career. Earning every flight certificate and paying for college by working numerous jobs, eventually, he became a Flight Instructor at Van Nuys Airport in California. After earning his wings in a Learjet, Jeff went on to fly celebrities, CEOs and high-profile customers, and became a Screen Actors Guild movie Pilot.