Sue Ann Matinkhah’s “Splish Splash Water” Will Be Exhibited at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Sunday, April 2, 2023

The enlightening childrens book Splish Splash Water by Sue Ann Matinkhah will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Written for younger readers, Splish Splash Water delves into the many ways water may be put to good use. This childrens book by Sue Ann Matinkhah helps children understand why water, a core element, is essential to all life forms.

Water is one of the most fundamental elements on Earth, covering 71% of the planet. Water is unique in that it exists in three different phases in nature: solid (ice), liquid (water), and vapor (gas), all of which are discussed in the book.

Water is always present on Earth, but its location may shift. Sue gives a more straightforward explanation of how the sun evaporates water, clouds form, and the wind moves and fills the clouds with water vapor to produce precipitation (rain, snow, or hail).

The book also explores the countless ways in which ones life can be regulated and improved with the help of water. People need it for cooking and cleaning, not to mention keeping themselves clean. Waters adaptability makes it an ideal medium for a wide range of exciting and interesting activities. Several of these kid-pleasing activities are detailed in the book.

The book is a must-read for everyone who works with kids, whether as a teacher, parent, or librarian.

Get a copy of Splish Splash Water by Sue Ann Matinkhah. Copies are available on the ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes&Noble. Also, visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to check out the books display.

To learn more about Sue Ann Matinkhah, visit her website at https://www.suematinkhah.com/.

Splish Splash Water

Author | Sue Ann Matinkhah

Genre | Childrens Book

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date | September 28, 2022

Author

Sue Ann Matinkhah has lived in Michigan most of her life. She graduated from SVSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Sue worked as a social worker for many years in her community to help improve lives. She has three grown sons and six grandchildren. The education of our youth is critical to her, and she writes to educate and encourage children to become active in improving their environment and, ultimately, their world.