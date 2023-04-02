Evan Pedone Earns Prestigious Award Distinction Within the Engel & Völkers Americas Network

Engel & Völkers Americas announced that Evan Pedone has been recognized as a President’s Circle advisor in the 2022 Elite Club, one of the global company’s highest distinctions. The President’s Circle includes Engel & Völkers Americas advisors who achieved a minimum of $625,000 in closed gross commission income or a minimum of 48 closed sides for the calendar year 2022.

“Evan has proved himself to be one of our top advisors among Engel & Völkers’ network of expert real estate advisors worldwide who consistently deliver an unparalleled level of service,” said Cherie Pattishall, license partner, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach. “Evan’s outstanding achievements evidence his leadership in our local marketplace, and we could not be more proud.”

“I am honored to be recognized as one of Engel & Völkers’ top-producing advisors in the Americas,” said Pedone. “Ensuring complete focus on the needs of my market’s buyers and sellers has always been my strategy for success. The Engel & Völkers brand provides a supportive network and systems that exponentially increase my ability to service my clients.”

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 280 shop locations with more than 6,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in 32 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

