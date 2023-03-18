Melanie Black Amato Joins Soukup Strategic Solutions as a Consultant

Melanie has served in various leadership roles including the Executive Director for Drug Free Collier and as the Associate Executive Director for Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida. In this role, Melanie started a Drug Exposed Newborn Task Force in Lee and Collier County to address the increasing number of babies exposed to drugs. Since the inception of the task force, numbers have dropped, and families are being aligned with services. This position allowed her to grow her expertise and spread her philanthropic spirit while helping those in need.

Melanie brings the type of guidance that translates into growth. said Sheryl Soukup, President of Soukup Strategic Solutions. Her experience in leadership roles will give our clients a coach that fosters the research and planning necessary to always reach their goals.

Melanie is a graduate of Kent State University in Kent, OH and holds a B.S in Criminal Justice. She also holds a Certificate in Management, Operations & Governance through the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Hodges University-Naples, FL. In her spare time, Melanie enjoys all things outdoors. Mainly Kayaking, paddleboarding, camping and spending time with her animals.

About Soukup Strategic Solutions

Soukup Strategic Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 by the companys president, Sheryl Soukup, to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact. Soukup Strategic Solutions specializes in organizational assessments, fundraising, grant proposal writing, strategic planning, Board development, and coaching for nonprofit professionals. The company has a specific focus on helping organizations plan for growth. To learn more, visit https://soukupstrategicsolutions.com/.

