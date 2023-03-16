HEINEKEN recognised on CDP’s 2022 Supplier Engagement Leader Board

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Becoming net-zero means not only decarbonising our own business, but our whole supply chain too.

We are proud to announce that HEINEKEN has been recognised as a leading company on CDPs 2022 Supplier Engagement Leader board. Ranking among the top 8% of assessed companies for supplier engagement on climate change.

CDP, the Climate Disclosure Project, is a non-profit organisation that focuses on corporate disclosure of sustainability strategies and metrics. HEINEKEN reports every year on CDP for its climate and water strategy. In the past year, we intensified collaboration with our suppliers to encourage them to set science-based targets. Through initiatives like the Cool Conference and Packaging the Future we are mobilising our partners to become net zero carbon with us. Our goal is to reach net zero in scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and net zero across our value chain by 2040 – 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

For HEINEKEN, scope 3 emissions represent more than 90% of our total carbon footprint. To reach our net zero goals, we must collaborate with strategic suppliers to accelerate their transition to renewable energy. Im happy to be partnering with the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LoCT) to provide them capabilities that support their journey. Im also proud of our teams for what weve accomplished so far, but Im conscious that we still have a long road ahead. Herv Le Faou.

This recognition comes as a result of our hard work to reduce climate risk within our supply chain. Kudos to our procurement teams who have been in the lead to engage suppliers in our net-zero journey. While a lot more needs to be done, lets take a moment to celebrate this recognition and the teams who made it happened. Together, we can brew a better world!