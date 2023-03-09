Consulus Vietnam Releases the White Paper on Vietnam’s Readiness for Industry 4.0 and the Post-Pandemic Age, Proposing a Roadmap Toward a Hi-Tech Economy

The white paper was launched today in both English and Vietnamese by Consulus Vietnam, RMIT Vietnam, and Hanoi Association for Women Entrepreneurs in the presence of government agencies, business associations, and international development organisations convened at the Vietnam-Singapore Cooperation Center.

The paper gives an overall view of Vietnam’s economy through eight industry groups, including Education, Banking and Finance, IT-Technology, Manufacturing, Medical/Healthcare, Real Estate, Hospitality/Tourism, and international business, then deep dives into each industry group.

“The white paper affirms that Vietnamese companies possess inherent strengths for innovation that can transform their business models and gain a competitive edge in Industry 4.0. Consulus Vietnam is dedicated to supporting Vietnamese business leaders in developing intellectual properties and proprietary ‘made in Vietnam’ technologies,” Ms Helena Pham, Managing Director of Consulus Vietnam, co-author of the white paper highlighted.

The paper concludes with practical recommendations and suggestions for Vietnam to be more ready for Industry 4.0 towards becoming a hi-tech economy, while consciously creating a systemic basis to tackle the challenges of Industry 5.0.​​

Professor Robert McClelland, Dean of The Business School, RMIT Vietnam said: “The Business School collaborates closely with industry through our Industry Advisory Board to ensure that our courses are aligned with industry demand and that our graduates are positioned to meet the needs of the business.”

“Our Academics at RMIT and Industry Advisory Board members have collaborated strongly and further, members of our Industry Advisory Board have worked hard to contribute to the Smart 4.0 Vietnam White paper launch, identifying how Vietnam could seize the vast opportunities given by Industry 4.0 as a shortcut to develop its digital economy.”

As 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Partnership, the esteemed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Mr. Jaya Ratnam, who graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor, noted that the collaborative partnership between Singapore and Vietnam is forward-looking and has recently expanded to encompass a wide range of domains, including energy, carbon credits, and innovation.

“In this connection, Singapore and Vietnam signed an MOU on a Green and Digital Economic Partnership last month, which provides an umbrella framework to bring our cooperation to the next level in energy, sustainability, infrastructure, digital economy and innovation, and connectivity. I am therefore very pleased to be here for the launch of Smart 4.0 Vietnam White Paper. For us, it will be a valuable tool to shape our engagement to be more effective and impactful; especially as we accelerate cooperation in the digital economy, covering areas such as cybersecurity, cross-border data flows, smart cities, innovation, artificial intelligence and digital payments,” he added.

Following this official launch, a series of industry-specific workshops will be organized to transfer know-how, capabilities, and tools for companies in each industry group to address current challenges and tap on inherent strengths and opportunities to drive innovation and growth for themselves, the industry, and Vietnam as a whole.

To download the report, please visit here:

https://consulus.com/smart-4-0-vietnam-white-paper/

About Consulus Vietnam

Consulus Vietnam is part of the network of Consulus Global – a global innovation consultancy with multidisciplinary business and design capabilities. Since 2004, their UNIFY methodology has helped companies gain new capabilities and competitive advantage by redesigning their business models, organisational cultures and brand experiences. This enables them to sharpen their capacity to innovate and meet the challenges of Industry 4.0.

The custom-built solutions that Consulus offers have allowed their clients to increase revenue by over 138%, expand to overseas markets, develop new products and intellectual property, and prepare the next generation of leaders to drive and sustain high growth. Today, Consulus is present in Singapore (World Centre), Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, India, Italy, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States of America, and Vietnam.

Consulus is a member of the Economy of Communion business network.

About RMIT Vietnam

Founded in 1887, RMIT is a multi-sector university of technology, design and enterprise with more than 96,000 students and 9,000 staff globally. RMIT provides students with a high-quality education preparing them for life and work in a global economy. As the largest offshore campus in Asia, RMIT Vietnam has three locations: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang. With over 12,000 students and 1,000 staff, the University has produced 17,000 alumni since 2000.

