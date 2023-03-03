Dr. Caitlin Prickett Featured on the Cover of Boca Raton Lifestyle Magazine

Boca Raton Lifestyle magazine showcases in-depth interview with Dr. Caitlin Prickett of Concierge Medicine of Boca Raton.

Dr. Caitlin Prickett of Concierge Medicine of Boca Raton is the cover and feature article of Boca Raton Lifestyle magazine’s February issue. The 4-page interview with Dr. Prickett highlights the benefits of her concierge practice, which includes 24/7 direct access via phone, text and email, guaranteed same-day and next-day visits, and unlimited appointments. She also discusses her top 5 wellness tips for 2023, including recommendations that anyone can follow!

Dr. Prickett is passionate about patient care, which is expressed in her unique patient-physician relationship. She is changing the way patients interact with their primary care physician by being accessible and individualizing her approach to healthcare. As Dr. Prickett states, “I consider myself a patient’s partner in health – we work together, in collaboration, to optimize their health and achieve their wellness goals.”

The full article can be found at this link: https://citylifestyle.com/fort-lauderdale-fl/articles/wellness/getting-personal-with-dr-prickett

About Concierge Medicine of Boca Raton

Concierge Medicine of Boca Raton strives to provide comprehensive, evidence-based services to all of it’s patients. While science-backed primary care is at the heart of what we do, our offices are able to provide a variety of additional services to both members and non-members. We provide: Concierge Primary Care, Direct Primary Care, Women’s health Consults, Executive Health, Senior Care Services, Telehealth Services. As healthcare costs continue to soar, both patients and physician practices have suffered. Our practice approach provides an innovative business model for member patients. Our practice provides an innovative business model for member patients – Physicians are able to provide personalized medical treatment and advocacy.