Carolyn Stovall Unveils to Readers Her Poetic Piece “Praise in the Valley of Despair”

Praise in the Valley of Despair: A Book of Poems is a wonderful collection of poems that serves as an inspirational piece. The author found great comfort and an outlet to share her emotions by expressing them through writing as she aims to bring hope and encouragement to those walking on the journey of grief and loss.

It has to be a great privilege for a writer to come up with a great compilation of poems that has served the purpose of bringing comfort and peace. She considered herself Gods chosen vessel to pour forth His love through this book, Praise in the Valley of Despair. This poetic piece is can heal souls, and wounded hearts and bring hope amidst trials and challenges. As for the author, the contents of each poem have been a comfort to her due to the family and friends that we recently lost, one after the other. You will thoroughly be encouraged as you read this anointed book. Praise in the Valley of Despair takes you on lifes journey from despair to hope and faith in Christ Jesus our Saviour. The simplicity of this book and the truths unveiled can turn your heart towards God and enrich your life.

This inspiring worth turning page book is best to share with family and friends.

Book copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Praise-Valley-Despair-Book-Poems/dp/1959449702/) and other online book retailers.

Praise in the Valley of Despair: A Book of Poems

Written by: Carolyn Stovall.

Published by: Proisle Publishing Services LLC

Published date: November 17, 2022

Paperback Price: $12.49

About the Author

Carolyn Stovall was the first of four children born to Bettye and Calvin Rodgers in Lincoln, Nebraska. Carolyn has been married to retired SMSGT Ted Stovall for forty-six years and they have two daughters, Brooke Awan and Sarah Alvarado-Vallejo. They also have five grandchildren who are their hearts joy, Noah, Caleb, Faith, Seth, and Solomon, and a great-grandson, Malachi. Carolyn has a B.A. in Psychology and Sociology and a minor in Womens Studies from Bellevue College (Bellevue, Nebraska). She also has a Masters in Community Counselling from St. Marys University (San Antonio, Texas). Carolyn has worked and served in San Antonio as a Psychotherapist and is retired.