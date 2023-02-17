Inroads To Opportunities (OCUC) Held Ribbon Cutting And Maiden Ride Of Its First-Ever LULA Lift

Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County, NJ based non-profit human services agency, that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities is proud to announce the unveiling of its first-ever LULA (Limited Use Limited Access) Lift!

The Ribbon Cutting and Maiden Ride took place at 301 Cox Street in Roselle, NJ. Among the many participants were Inroads to Opportunities leadership such as Michele Ford, Inroads President/CEO, Angela Calzone, Inroads VP/COO, Leticia Esquivel-Potash, Inroads Director of Mental Health, Cyndy Walsh Rintzler, Inroads Director of Vocational Advocacy, Rich Sherman, Inroads CFO. In addition, other participants were Hon. Ronald Shaw, Mayor of Roselle, Denise Wilkerson, Councilwoman Roselle, Julie Holland, Executive Director Columbia Bank Foundation, Gene Jannotti, President, Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Jim Mooney, Board President, Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Omar Bisono.

In addition to its plethora of services and support for adults with disabilities, Inroads to Opportunities is enthusiastic about expanding its day programming such as social skills development, group activities and special events utilizing its newly renovated second floor, multipurpose space that can accommodate larger groups of individuals with appropriate social distancing.

According to Michele Ford, Inroads to Opportunities President & CEO, We are honored to be able to make this great space accessible to individuals with mobility issues, we have embarked on a costly but much needed LULA (Limited Use Limited Access) installation to make sure everyone can take advantage of all Inroads to Opportunities has to offer. Safety is our number one priority and the LULA Lift and new fire-rated steps to the second floor are essential to ensure facilities are accessible, inclusive and safe.

The LULA lift, fire-rate steps and overall renovations were funded in part by the generosity of Columbia Bank Foundation and other corporate sponsors.

ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement, day habilitation, certificate training programs, and mental health services.

Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Resources, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.

