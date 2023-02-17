Accubits’ mistEO inks MOU with Uzbekistan Ministry of Natural Resources to fight Climate Change

The engagement will see mistEO and The Research Institute working jointly on various projects in Uzbekistan focusing on Climate Change

Accubits’ mistEO, a leader in climate change mitigation solutions and financing tools, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Research Institute for Environment and Nature Conservation Technologies, Ministry of Natural Resources, Republic of Uzbekistan. The Institute is the nodal agency in the Republic of Uzbekistan focused on science, innovation, and technological activities in the field of natural resources protection with the goals of green growth, climate change, air pollution, land and water resources protection, biodiversity conservation, and waste management.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Research Institute of Environment and Nature Conservation to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve in Uzbekistan,” said Chacko Jacob, Chief Business Officer, mistEO. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services that contribute to a sustainable future.”

The MOU signifies the commitment of mistEO and The Research Institute to collaborate and work together to ideate, develop, and implement cutting-edge solutions for the benefit of the citizens and residents of the Republic of Uzbekistan and to improve and protect the country’s climate, biodiversity and environment.

The engagement will see mistEO and The Research Institute working jointly on various projects in Uzbekistan focusing on Climate Change, Weather Analytics, Environmental Protection, and Monitoring, Biodiversity. mistEO will bring its expertise in Weather Analytics, Actuarial Science, Satellite Remote Sensing, and Geospatial Solutions to support the activities of The Research Institute. mistEO will also assist the Research Institute in structuring, planning, and executing the projects in conjunction with collaborators from across the globe towards fulfilling Uzbekistan’s obligations when it comes to fighting climate change, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development goals.“We believe that this partnership with mistEO Private Limited will bring immense value to our work in protecting the environment and natural resources in Uzbekistan,” said Dr Bakhtiyor Pulatov, Director, Research Institute of Environment and Nature Conservation. “We look forward to leveraging the expertise and technology of mistEO to achieve our goals and make a meaningful impact.”

About mistEO

mistEO is a CLIMATE FINTECH company providing climate change adaptation know-how to private enterprises and governments to overcome the cost of climate change. Present-day anthropogenic climate change throws open several opportunities to address the uncertainties and to help businesses, organizations, and governments to adapt and be resilient – both operationally and profitably. mistEO leverages expertise in AI, Big Data and Spatio Temporal Analytics to deliver solutions to our clients. Our clients are from FMCG, Smart Grids, Insurance and Aviation for whom we reduce the financial and operational impact of extreme weather and long term climate change. mistEO is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Melbourne, Australia and Trivandrum, India. To know more about mistEO visit: www.misteo.co

About The Research Institute of Environment and Nature Conservation

The Research Institute for Environment and Nature Conservation Technologies, Ministry of Natural Resources, Republic of Uzbekistan. The Institute is the nodal agency in the Republic of Uzbekistan focused on science, innovation, and technological activities in the field of natural resources protection with the goals of green growth, climate change, air pollution, land and water resources protection, biodiversity conservation, and waste management.

About Accubits Technologies

Accubits Technologies is a full-service software provider enabling Governments, Fortune 1000 companies, and Tech startups to accelerate their business growth with bleeding-edge technology and solutions. Accubits helps organizations to be future-proof through data-driven solutions for mobile, cloud, and web platforms.