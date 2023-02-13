Visionary leadership, Tiffanie Knott, will propel companies towards success and rise them to new heights in 2023! (Her Voice Hub)

Tiffanie Knott, the owner of two businesses sparking growth for other entrepreneurs, is one of 2023’s women to watch.

Her journey began as a single mom struggling to juggle everyday life. Soon, she’d created a successful business of her own, and then, Knott decided to share her strategies with other entrepreneurs. Now, she is the owner of two businesses – a social media agency and an event coordination agency.

“At the end of the day, I want to see more business owners succeed without having to sacrifice so much so they can focus on more important things,” said Knott.

Tiffanie & Co. Management is her social media agency, where her team works directly with businesses and personal brands with bespoke social media marketing and consulting. Knott has implemented a cornerstone three-step process for growing organic traffic to the platforms of her clients. This process includes market research, content planning, and publication and optimization. Built-in services include content management, strategy, and engagement.

Knott’s second business, The Collab Experience Orlando, is a powerhouse event and media management company that offers comprehensive event planning and marketing – creating unforgettable experiences for GenZ influencers and Content Creators. As a perk, The Collab Experience Orlando’s clients have direct access to a wealth of marketing resources including guides for Instagram, YouTube, media kits, photo editing, and social media management. When there’s an event, The Collab Experience Orlando has it covered.

These two carefully curated businesses are providing other entrepreneurs with the tools they need for reaching new heights. Knott is one of this year’s women to watch as she forges ahead in her businesses and elevates her clients to incredible success.

More information about Knott can be found at https://about.me/tiffanieknott and https://www.instagram.com/thecollabexperienceorlando/.

