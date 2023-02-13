Top Agent Cortney Burns Joins Team at Douglas Elliman Houston

With her strong work ethic, dedication, and exceptional ability to craft a deal, Cortney is one of Houstonss top luxury real estate agents, Cortney has an instinctive ability to ensure her clients are satisfied from the beginning of the real estate transaction to the rest of their lives, living in the places she helps them find.

Cortney is notable among her clients as a professional with an intimate knowledge of Houston real estate. Cortney was first licensed in 2003 and subsequently as a real estate broker in 2010. While obtaining her real estate license, Cortney earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from the University of North Texas. With 20 years of experience, she considers herself a true native of the Houston metropolitan area.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, Douglas Elliman) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (PropTech) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its

website, www.elliman.com.

###