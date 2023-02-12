Hong Kong – Red flag to be hoisted at Deep Water Bay Beach for sewerage works from tomorrow

Red flag to be hoisted at Deep Water Bay Beach for sewerage works from tomorrow *******************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (February 12) that sewerage works will be carried out near Deep Water Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island, and the water quality at the beach may potentially be affected. The red flag will be hoisted at the beach from tomorrow (February 13) until further notice. Beachgoers are advised not to swim at the beach.



First aid service will be maintained at the beach.