Childress Ink Acquires Silicon Valley Veteran Joe Martin

Childress Ink announces the acquisition of author, podcaster, blogger, speaker and silicon valley veteran Joe E. Martin, a tech industry specialist who passionately shares his story of success, subsequent burnout, and coming back from the ashes, in order to help others achieve more balance in their work and life.

Sharing tried-and-true advice gleaned from personal experience and gathered from other CEOs and industry professionals, Martin has been quoted in AP, WSJ, The NY Times, Forbes and more; and his writings can be found on Hubspot, Read/Write, Medium, and other tech blogs, including his own.

“Joe has always been one of my favorite content creators and business leaders to follow. His style is open and endearing, but knowledgeable and actionable.” -Mala Sharma, VP of Adobe

“Joe is a true leader in the business tech space. His ability to connect with everyone directly with his experience and the experience of others provides a great path for anyone looking to have more wellness or balance with their career and home life.” -Dan Street, CEO of Scorpion

“Besides his excellent writing, I was really drawn to Joe’s genuine excitement and passion surrounding his works,” says Acquiring Agent, Diana Vilic.

“I appreciate Joe’s unique approach to the idea of balance, unlike other titles in the same space,” says Kim Childress, product developer working with Vilic. “In that there is no such thing as true work-life balance, but instead he offers realistic ways we can adapt and respond, to handle life’s inevitable imbalances, and achieve our own success at our own pace.”

Joe also operates a podcast, called, “The Age of An Experience,” with over 100k Linkedin live views on the episodes. With an MBA from Utah and a degree in Entrepreneurship from Stanford GSB, Martin is married, the proud father of three, and loves to be outside as much as possible. Learn more at Joedmartin.com.

About

Joe E. Martin

Joe Martin is currently an SVP of Marketing at Scorpion and has previously been a CMO of CloudApp, Head of Marketing at Adobe, and has consulted with Google and dozens of other tech companies. He has over 15 years of experience in the tech space and has developed his own platform around work-life balance, marketing, and “Dadlife” through blogging and using social media to talk about his experiences building tech companies. Follow him at Joedmartin.com/blog.

Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dink

A is a product development company in publishing founded in 2014, those interested can learn more at ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com.

Diana Vilic

Author, poet and editor, Diana Vilic comes from an advertising and literary background, bringing nearly ten-years agency experience, not only representing authors, but guiding them in their personal and professional goals. Learn more at DianaVilic.com.

Media Contact: Kim Childress, kim@childressink.com