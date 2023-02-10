BiomCare’s Derma.Ferm® Skincare Products Restore a Healthy Balance to the Skin’s Protective Shield

Derma.Ferm® skincare products, which help restore the microbiome or skin barrier to a healthy state, are now available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

“Microbiome skincare has been gaining popularity for the past several years,” said Dr. Karel Bezouška, CEO and one of the four founders of BiomCare in the Czech Republic. “Derma.Ferm® skincare products restore a healthy balance of bad and good bacteria to the skin’s protective shield.”

Dr. Bezouška said Derma.Ferm® COMPLETE, the company’s flagship product, contains natural skin-hydrating compounds, a cleaning enzyme complex, and calming prebiotics.

“This product is suitable for individuals who are prone to chronic damage to their skin barrier from yeast and fungal infections, and long-term dermatitis, including atopic eczema, acne, or psoriasis,” he added.

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com now carry BiomCare’s skincare products, including:

BiomCare’s skincare line also includes:

Derma.Ferm® COMPLETE provides your skin with three microemulsions for a healthy skin microbiome. It contains natural skin hydrating compounds: a cleaning enzyme complex and calming prebiotics.

Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE with a single microemulsion for a healthy skin microbiome contains natural skin-hydrating compounds that are supported by a cleaning enzyme complex. It is suitable for minor acute skin disorders due to burns, abrasions, scalds, or acute skin infections for users that have otherwise no chronic skin problems.

Derma.Ferm® CALM contains calming prebiotics and compounds that are healthy for the skin. It naturally increases the lipid content of the skin and maintains low acidity thus strengthening the natural skin barrier.

Derma.Ferm® NUTRI is suitable for very sensitive skin. It emphasizes skin hydration and proper skin nutrition, which makes the skin more resistant to stress damage. This product is perfect for people with very sensitive skin who are prone to inflammation and redness.

VIR_A_REST® provides a single microemulsion, which will invigorate the skin’s microbiome and protect it from the adverse effects of pathogenic microbes, including respiratory viruses. VIR_A_REST® supports the natural protective barrier of the skin with suitable postbiotics and natural antimicrobials.

VIR_A_REST® ORAL supports the development of normal oral microflora through extracts from two friendly bacteria and restores the oral microbiome, which is critical for the development of normal skin microflora as well as a healthy microbiome of the respiratory tract.

Dr. Jan Engl, one of the co-founders, said BiomCare developed Microbiome skincare products because consumers want their skin to be healthy.

“People take dietary supplements for their health all the time,” she said. “Now people are realizing they need healthy skin, as well. By maintaining a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria, fungi, and viruses, your skin can fight infections that cause skin conditions.”

To purchase BiomCare products, please visit Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

About BiomCare

BiomCare is a Czech Republic company that is bringing its skincare products, which help restore the skin’s microbiome, to America.