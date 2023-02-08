MORBiZ releases new details of its web presence campaign

Learning Your Business

The first step in developing a quality web presence campaign is learning about our new customers business. We are not only interested in your products, services and location, but your history, mission and goals too. We want to create a package that properly represents your business. Once we have a true understanding of your business, well dive into campaign creation.

Customized Responsive Website

Using the info that we gathered, our team of writers, designers and SEO experts will go to work to build a beautiful, responsive website for your business. Unlike other digital marketing agencies that build site after site using similar language, bullet points and old school stock images, we build everything from scratch. Your site will look and function wonderfully across all browsers and devices. Better yet, it will be easy to find thanks to our extensive search engine optimization efforts. Furthermore, we add new content at least monthly to ensure your site remains fresh and fully optimized.

Google Business Profile Management

In addition to building and managing your website, we will ensure your Google Business profile is properly utilized as well. This is a vital piece of any discovery efforts, as Google is the largest search engine out there. Well sync your website and your Google profile for the best local web search results.

Google Ad Campaigns

Our team will also manage your Google Pay-Per-Click, or PPC ads, which are often integral to any successful digital marketing campaign. Our goal is to provide the best possible results for the budget that you set.

Social Media Assistance

We take it a step further by providing Facebook management services. If your business does not have a Facebook page, we will create it for you. If it does, well walk you through how to make us an admin. Once we have access, we will optimize the profile and add valuable content that will drive website visitors.

Additional Features

Our team offers a host of other options to enhance your web presence campaign, such as call tracking and recording, Internet directory clean up services, review solicitation and video marketing services. Ultimately, we want to create a marketing plan that exceeds all of your expectations.

Monthly Reporting

Once a MORBiZ hyper-local web campaign is up and running, we offer monthly analytics to show you exactly how it is performing. Using tools like Google Analytics, youll learn who is visiting your site and how theyre finding it so you can ensure that our efforts are working for you. If youd like to learn more about MORBiZ web presence campaigns, or are interested in learning about digital marketing costs, dont hesitate to reach out to our friendly team. You can give us a call at 855-266-7249 for immediate assistance or submit this contact form and we will be in contact with you shortly. We want to make sure you have all of the information that you need to make an informed decision regarding your business Internet marketing efforts.

For more information visit https://www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form

