Internationally Renowned Designer Joins Alpha Fashionista

Genis Whylan Introduces Upscale Spanish Styling in AF Fedoras as Creative Collaborator

Alpha Fashionista, an up-and-coming premium fashion brand, is pleased to announce that Genis Whylan, recognized stylist and designer, has teamed up with the company in the role of Creative Collaborator.

The addition of Whylan to the brand’s talent pool expands the range of its upscale fedora offerings. Whylan is recognized worldwide for his cutting-edge design aesthetic. He has been engaged as a creative collaborator for an initial limited run of culture-inspired premium fedoras. Each of Genis’ designs is a unique piece of art that reflects his creativity and quiet confidence.

“I’m excited to join Alpha Fashionista,” states Whylan. “There has been a lot of excitement in the industry about the brand’s launch and the unique styling of its hats. Design is my passion, and this is a great opportunity to collaborate with a team who shares my flair and predisposition to take fashion beyond the realm of common design, and break through today’s barriers to be truly unique and transformative.”

Upon its launch, Alpha Fashionista will be the only fashion hat label of its kind. The Los Angeles fedora and streetwear brand seamlessly blends elements of urban culture, art, and music to yield a selection of luxury fedoras that are in a class of their own, and rival the quality and level of taste found only in bespoke fashion up to this point.

Each high-end fedora from Alpha Fashionista is made with the finest quality craftsmanship and designed specifically to inspire confidence for the wearer. Made with the highest quality organic materials and intricate details, each Alpha Fashionista fedora is styled with classic elegance and urban culture to create a fashion forward statement piece . With beautiful neutrals including charcoal gray, coffee, and sage green, each fedora is designed to transform the everyday wardrobe to an elegant trendsetting statement.

“People from every background and culture love the look of a sleek and stylish fedora,” said Jay Love, founder and creative director at Alpha Fashionista. “We are excited to welcome Genís to our team – he will introduce his design influence from Spain to expand the range of stylings we can offer, and our customers are eager to have access to this level of fashion.”

The company is slated to launch in March 2023. More information will be available on social media or on there website at: www.alphafashionista.com.

About Alpha Fashionista

Alpha Fashionista is a Los Angeles-based fedora and streetwear brand emphasizing elements of urban culture, art, and music.