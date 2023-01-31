Hong Kong – Labour Department to participate in Education & Careers Expo 2023

Labour Department to participate in Education & Careers Expo 2023 *****************************************************************



​The Labour Department (LD) will participate and set up a booth in the Education & Careers Expo 2023 organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) from February 2 to 5 (Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai.



The LD booth will be located at A16 in Hall 1E to provide information on its employment services as well as the Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme to assist job seekers, in particular young people, to look for different career opportunities in Hong Kong and those brought by the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



A guest speaker from Youth Employment Start of the Youth Employment Division will share ways for young people to identify suitable careers in a seminar from 1.20pm to 1.50pm on February 5 (Sunday) at the venue.



Job seekers can find more employment information on the LD Interactive Employment Service website (www.jobs.gov.hk). For details of the expo, please visit the HKTDC website (www.hktdc.com/hkeducationexpo).