Forge Online Relaunch: Kingdom Laborers

Since 1986, Forge has been passionately pursuing Jesus’ mission to raise up More Kingdom Laborers–people who love God, love others, and advance the Kingdom every day, everywhere. Based in Denver, Colorado, Forge reaches people around the world through dynamic speakers, practical equipping, and discipleship resources—all geared to get people up close to Jesus and activate them in multiplying His Kingdom.

Forge is a missional movement that has been challenging, equipping, and resourcing Kingdom Laborers for nearly four decades. “The harvest is plentiful,” Jesus said in Matthew 9:37; it’s “the laborers” who are few. Forge exists to help eliminate that labor shortage in God’s Kingdom for the purpose of inviting people everywhere to know Jesus, experience the life He gives, and to get active in His Kingdom work.

God has graciously and powerfully poured out His favor on Forge. To date, Forge Speakers have preached to more than 3.25 million people worldwide with over 1 million decisions made to follow Jesus and engage His mission. Thousands are equipped annually by Forge through conferences, training events, and camps to become effective and fruitful Kingdom Laborers in their everyday geographies and places of influence. Forge resources include over 20 Forge-authored in-print books; numerous preaching, teaching, and training videos; online tools and assessments, a Top-15 podcast in its media reach; and an all-inclusive Forge App for personal growth and Kingdom multiplication. Forge’s preaching, equipping, and resources stretch worldwide and are accessible in multiple languages.

Forge launched their ForgeForward.org website in 2014 in order to expand the reach and effectiveness of their mission. This past year, Forge invested a great amount of research, resources, and energy in redesigning their online presence to better serve their mission and to resource present and future ministry partners and participants.

Through Forge’s newly redesigned website (now available in Spanish and optimized for mobile use), Forge provides enhanced connectivity, innovative tools, and vital resources to people of all ages, backgrounds, and faith journeys. Forge’s website relaunch now makes discovering, connecting, and getting active in God’s Kingdom movement easier than ever. Forge continues to make the good news of the gospel and Kingdom Laborership accessible for anyone, anywhere.

Forge enthusiastically invites you to visit their revamped, re-tooled, and highly interactive website. For more information about Forge’s website and the mission of More Kingdom Laborers, visit ForgeForward.org.

