Managing Partner, Hoffmann and Baron, LLP Guests On Business Show

According to Scola, We do a lot of work for large companies, universities, small companies, and startups. I love startups because when investors are looking to put money into new entities thats where I feel I can be particularly creative and add value.

Scola continues, I have a lot of experience judging when something is going to be too close for comfort and that you need to make a change, so you dont get into a situation which is uncomfortable, maybe a litigation or maybe someone saying the product isnt differential enough.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, work with a variety of companies; entrepreneurial to global. For Scola, its about the small businesses and startup companies. Scola elaborates, I can tell you many examples where startup companies have come to me and to my firm and weve worked with them to develop an IP portfolio. The experience is very different compared to larger businesses with more developed strategies.

To listen to the podcast, please click here: http://bit.ly/3R0WR2a

ABOUT DAN SCOLA:

Daniel A. Scola, Jr. is the managing partner of Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, and also manages the chemical, pharmaceutical/biochemical and medical device practice group in the New Jersey office. He has extensive experience in polymers, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. He specializes in building IP portfolios and designing strategies to protect and enhance company value. Previously, he was Counsel, patents, and trademarks as well as Assistant Corporate Secretary at The Warner-Lambert Co. and Intellectual Property Attorney at Loctite Corporation.

Prior to earning his law degree, Scola was an adhesive and composite-materials engineer at the Pratt & Whitney Division of United Technologies.

ABOUT HOFFMANN & BARON, LLP:

Hoffmann & Baron is a full-service law firm specializing in all areas of intellectual property, both domestically and internationally. For almost four decades, the practice has become known for its unparalleled ability to protect and transform ideas into assets.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, not usually seen in the legal industry, the firm attracts world class attorneys. Hoffmann & Baron is one of the few firms in the country to use a hybrid model to successfully meld its business side with its technical.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP provides the most cost-effective approach to achieve the best favorable outcome for the client. Commercial success, efficiency and discipline are their guides. Established in 1984 by co-founders Charles R. Hoffmann and Ronald J. Baron, the firm has offices in New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. The firm is proud to serve clients around the globe in all scientific and engineering fields.

