John “Jack” Kovacik, Announces Retirement From the Board of Directors After Almost Half Century of Service

The longtime resident of Scotch Plains and Kings College graduate began his journey with the organization in 1979. His interest was piqued by his wifes sister who was a participant at Inroads for many years.

Jack held leadership roles as Board Treasurer, Board Secretary, Chairman of the Board. In addition, Jack became a member of various Board Committees, including the Finance Committee and the Executive Committee. In these positions, he became an invaluable counselor to the Board of Directors and management of the Occupational Center of Union County. Outside of Inroads, Jack worked for many years at General Motors in Linden.

Jacks dedication and devotion to service does not go unnoticed. He has distinguished himself with his extensive knowledge of matters relating to the specific needs of people with disabilities, as well as with the financial business of the agency. The Board of Directors express their profound gratitude to Jack for his sound business advice and valued counsel which has contributed to the flourishment of the organization.

Additionally, the Board announced Jack will be named Director Emeritus so his expertise and leadership will be carried forward.

ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.

Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Resources, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.

