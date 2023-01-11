Tova Capital Acquires 34,500-SF Retail Property in Long Beach, CA for $6.2 Milliion

Tova Capital Acquires Long Beach Retail

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 9, 2023 – PRLog — Tova Capital has acquired a fully occupied 34,500-square- foot retail complex near Downtown Long Beach, CA, in a $6.2 million off-market transaction.

The retail property is located on a nearly one-acre site at 205-233 E. Anaheim Street, between Long Beach Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, the city’s main north/south arterials and transit lines. The property consists of two approximately 17,000-square- foot single-story buildings occupied by a popular brewery, Trademark Brewing and climbing gym Long Beach Rising, under long-term leases. The property benefits from its prime location across the street from two recently completed senior and affordable multifamily projects and is adjacent to a future 36-unit townhome development.

The retail property lies within the Transit Node High zone of the city’s Midtown Specific Plan, which was created to encourage housing density along the transit stops on Long Beach Blvd. The Midtown Specific Plan and Downtown Plan have led to over 2,100 housing units being delivered over the past five years in the downtown Long Beach submarket.

“The Downtown and Midtown Specific Plans have done their job of luring institutional investors and developers to build much needed quality housing in the submarket including market-rate, affordable and senior housing,” said Ron Harari, president and CEO of Tova Capital. “Our tenants will continue to benefit from the new residents moving into the area.”

Retail rents in Long Beach has grown by 2.2% over the past 12 months. Downtown Long Beach has been convincingly strong, if not transformational as retail rents are 30.9% higher than they were a decade ago, according to Tova Capital Vice President Zach Boren.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to acquire a cash-flowing retail asset at a very low basis,” said Boren. “Given the challenging credit markets, we were able to secure attractive seller financing, which allowed the deal to make sense in a market with few transactions occurring.”

Long Beach with a population of more than 450,000 is one of the 50 largest cities in the United States. Situated on the Southern California coast between Los Angeles and Orange Counties, it is home to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the country’s largest global supply chain channel. Other demand drivers include its popular public spaces, parks and waterfront, educated work force and many tourist attractions including the Queen Mary and the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Tova Capital plans a long-term hold of the retail property, which is its first investment in Long Beach.

Jared Swedelson from NAI Capital represented Tova, while the seller was represented by Sheva Hosseinzadeh from Coldwell Banker Commercial BLAIR.

About Tova Capital

Tova Capital, Inc. (http://www.tovacapital.com) is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development company focusing on value-add commercial acquisitions in prime Southern California markets. Founded in 2017, the firm seeks investment opportunities to rehabilitate and reposition older industrial and office buildings into creative office, entitle land for higher and better uses and construct ground up development. Tova manages all aspects of the development process including acquisition, construction, financing and disposition.

Contact

Bruce Beck

DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.

***@dbrpr.clom