Hong Kong – EAC Chairman visits polling stations, ballot paper sorting station and counting station of Village Representative Election (with photos)

EAC Chairman visits polling stations, ballot paper sorting station and counting station of Village Representative Election (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Electoral Affairs Commission:



The Village Representative (VR) Election of the 2023 Rural Ordinary Election (ROE) was held today (January 8). The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC), Mr Justice David Lok, visited polling stations, the ballot paper sorting station and a counting station in various districts to observe the operation of polling and counting on the polling day.



Mr Justice David Lok said, “EAC members Mr Arthur Luk, SC, and Professor Daniel Shek and I separately visited polling stations earlier today. We also jointly visited the ballot paper sorting station at Hin Keng Neighbourhood Community Centre, Sha Tin. The arrangements are generally in good order.



“After the close of poll, ordinary polling stations will be converted into counting stations right away for counting of votes in the same venue. This is a new arrangement in the VR Election to reduce transportation time and enhance efficiency of counting,” he added.



The polling hours of the VR Election ended at 7pm. Mr Justice Lok, Mr Arthur Luk, SC, Professor Daniel Shek, and the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak, then inspected the counting station at S.T.F.A. Leung Kit Wah Primary School, Tseung Kwan O. The counting process went smoothly and all the electoral arrangements were conducted in an open, fair and honest manner.



A total of 182 ordinary polling stations were set up for the VR (including Indigenous Inhabitant Representative (IIR) and Resident Representative (ReR)) Election. Around 37 300 registered electors of 119 villages will elect 185 IIRs in the IIR Election and around 21 200 registered electors of 101 villages will elect 101 ReRs.



Polls for the 2023 ROE take place on two consecutive Sundays. In addition to the VR Election held today, the Kaifong Representative (KFR) Election will be held next Sunday (January 15), through which KFRs of the Cheung Chau market town will be elected.