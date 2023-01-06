Hong Kong – Tender period for Provision of Universal Accessibility Facilities at Footbridges, Elevated Walkways and Subways – Package 7 Contract 2 extended

Tender period for Provision of Universal Accessibility Facilities at Footbridges, Elevated Walkways and Subways – Package 7 Contract 2 extended ******************************************************************************************



The Highways Department (HyD) announced today (January 6) that in response to requests from interested tenderers, the tender period for the contract for Provision of Universal Accessibility Facilities at Footbridges, Elevated Walkways and Subways – Package 7 Contract 2 (Contract No. HY/2022/12) has been extended to noon on March 3.



The HyD invited tenders for the contract on October 28, 2022. The tender period was originally scheduled to expire at noon on January 20, 2023.



The extension of the tender period was gazetted today.



The HyD has appointed WSP (Asia) Limited (WSP) as the consultant to supervise the construction works. For enquiries, please contact WSP at 2217 2376.