Canada – Proposed Re-evaluation Decision PRVD2022-21, Sodium Hypochlorite, Calcium Hypochlorite and Their Associated End-use Products

Health Canada is consulting Canadians on the proposal to continue registration of products containing sodium hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite for sale and use in Canada, with proposed label updates.

Sodium hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite are non-selective and broad-spectrum antimicrobial agents. They are effective in controlling and preventing the growth of bacteria, algae, fungi, and viruses when used in aqueous solution. Products are registered as antimicrobials in industrial settings, commercial ornamental water systems, municipal water treatment of sewage and industrial effluent, certain indoor hard surfaces, laundry additive, and swimming pools and spas.

Products containing sodium hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite are being proposed for continued registration in Canada, with proposed label amendments, including:

updated signal words, precautionary statements, first aid statements, and personal protective equipment requirements for users handling domestic-class swimming pool products;

addition of personal protective equipment (protective eyewear) to all commercial-class calcium hypochlorite product labels;

addition of the statement “Do not apply in windy conditions” to the granular domestic-class calcium hypochlorite product labels;

updated environmental precautionary statements; and

updated storage and disposal statements.

For a full list of products containing hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite, please consult Appendix I in the Proposed Re-evaluation Decision or visit the Pesticide Label Search database.

For more information on the proposed decision open the “Proposed Re-evaluation Decision”.

How to get involved

This consultation is open for comment from 14 December 2022 to 14 March 2023 (90 calendar days).

To comment on PRVD2022-21:

Step 1: Request the full consultation document to read the Science Evaluation that is the basis of this proposed regulatory decision.

Step 2: Submit comments to the PMRA Publications Section.

All comments received will be considered. A final re-evaluation decision will consider additional scientific information provided during the public comment period.

Please refer to the document title Proposed Re-evaluation Decision PRVD2022-21, Sodium Hypochlorite, Calcium Hypochlorite and Their Associated End-use Products when providing comments.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision is finalized, the PMRA will post a Re-evaluation Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

Interested in our other consultations? Sign up and stay informed about topics that matter to you.