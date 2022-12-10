Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 7 National Highway projects worth Rs 2,444 crore and Madhya Pradesh’s first Rs 1600 crore 6-lane twin tunnel of 2.28 km length in Rewa

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 7 National Highway projects worth Rs 2,444 crore with total length of 204 km in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, senior minister of the state Mr. Gopal Bhargava, MP from Rewa Mr. Janardan Mishra, MP from Sidhi Mrs. Reeti Pathak, MP Ganesh Singh, other ministers of Madhya Pradesh and all MPs-MLAs, officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering Shri Gadkari said with the construction of Churhat tunnel and bypass, the length between Rewa to Sidhi has decreased by 7 km. Now instead of two and a half hours, we will be able to cover this distance in 45 minutes. Also, it will take only 4 minutes to cross Mohania Ghat instead of 45 minutes, he said.

The Minister said movement of vehicles in the Rewa-Sidhi section will be facilitated by the construction of the tunnel and white tigers, other wild animals and the entire forest ecosystem will be protected. With the construction of Devtalab-Naigarhi road, the connectivity of Rewa district with Prayagraj and Varanasi will be easy.

Shri Gadkari said with the construction of the Satna-Bela four-lane road, connectivity will become easier for the coal, cement and diamond industries in the region. He said with the construction of this route, the journey from Satna to Rewa can be completed in 40 minutes. Access to famous tourist places like Jhansi, Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Satna will be easy. Farmers and other small entrepreneurs will have easy access to the market saving time and fuel, he added.

On this occasion Shri Gadkari announced the widening of the Rewa-Sidhi road, approving the demand to make it four-lane. He also announced 19 km long 2-lane bypass of Rewa to 4-lane. With the widening of this bypass, the connectivity of Prayagraj-Varanasi via Chorhat from Satna will be good , he said.

Shri Nitin Gadkari also inaugurated Madhya Pradesh’s first Rs 1600 crore 6-lane twin tunnel of 2.28 km length and 13 km 4-lane bypass in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh today.

This twin tunnel made of NATM method meets each other in 300 meters, due to which there will be no hindrance in traffic. Due to the curved turn in the Mohania valley, there was a possibility of accident with long time taken by vehicles, which has ended with the construction of this tunnel. State-of-the-art facilities like exhaust fan, Optical Fiber Linear IT Detection System, fire system, control room, cameras, phone facility at 200 meters have been provided in the tunnel.

This is India’s first Aqueduct, which has tunnel below and Bansagar Canal above and the earlier road above it is also built. A big and a small bridge, a ROB, an overpass, an underpass, 4 canal crossings, 11 box culverts and 20 culverts have been constructed in this tunnel.

