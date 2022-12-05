Hong Kong – Toll of Tseung Kwan O Tunnel to be waived from 0.00am on December 11

Toll of Tseung Kwan O Tunnel to be waived from 0.00am on December 11 ********************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (December 5) reminded members of the public that the toll of the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel will be waived from 0.00am on December 11 (Sunday).





The Tseung Kwan O – Lam Tin Tunnel will open to traffic at 8am on December 11 and the toll of the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel will be waived from 0.00am on the same day. Motorists are reminded that works will be carried out in phases in the vicinity of the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel Toll Plaza starting from around 10pm on December 10, including closure of some of the traffic lanes for shutting down tolling facilities such as toll booths and modification of traffic signs and road markings. During this period, temporary traffic lanes will be set up in the vicinity of the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel Toll Plaza and the existing speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour will be maintained. Traffic signs and road markings will be set up on-site to guide motorists.





The spokesman said, “It is anticipated that the traffic at the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel will be very congested. Members of the public are advised to use public transport and consider using railway services for travelling to/from Kowloon and Tseung Kwan O. Motorists should allow sufficient travelling time, consider using alternative routes, exercise tolerance and patience, and follow the instructions of on-site staff.”





From 0.00am on December 11, motorists can drive through the original Tseung Kwan O Tunnel Toll Plaza without stopping and paying the toll. Please refer to Annex 1 and Annex 2 for traffic arrangements at the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel Toll Plaza before and on the implementation day.





After the implementation of the toll waiver, road works will continue to be carried out in the vicinity of the original Tseung Kwan O Tunnel Toll Plaza including removal of tolling facilities and the canopy. Temporary traffic measures will be adjusted in phases in accordance with the works areas, and adequate traffic lanes will be reserved for vehicles to drive through the vicinity of the toll plaza.





For details on the toll waiver for the Tseung Kwan O Tunnel, please refer to the leaflet (Annex 3), visit the TD’s website (www.td.gov.hk/en/transport_in_hong_kong/tunnels_and_bridges_n/toll_matters/twtko/index.html) or the “HKeMobility” mobile app.