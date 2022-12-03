The Baby Cubby to Open a Second Store in 2023

The Baby Cubby is thrilled to announce the opening of a second store in the spring of 2023.

The Baby Cubby boutique, located in American Fork, Utah, has built a passionate and loyal following among customers in the market for all things baby–from top quality strollers and car seats to on-trend clothing and baby care must-haves. That following has blossomed as the company’s reputation for genuine, personalized service and having the very best in baby gear has spread, which is why owners Jacque and Cameron Muir are delighted to be opening a second store location in Sandy, Utah, in the spring of 2023.

The second store will be located at 10473 State Street in Sandy, Utah, where The Baby Cubby hopes to provide magical shopping experiences to families in the market for baby gear all along the Wasatch Front. Besides offering a curated collection of baby must-haves, the second store will also be staffed with certified Child Passenger Safety techs who are specially trained to ensure car seats and boosters are properly installed. Anyone can visit the store to have a CPS tech check their car seat is installed correctly. The Baby Cubby aims to be not just another store, but a community resource where customers can come for help, advice, and support on their parenting journey.

The Baby Cubby began life in a simple warehouse in Lindon, Utah, in 2014 but soon left its humble beginnings by upgrading to a modern, custom-built store in American Fork in 2017, where it has steadily grown in popularity. A second store to serve even more people in the communities of Salt Lake County is an exciting prospect for The Baby Cubby owners, team members, and customers! The store is set to have a grand opening in the spring of 2023.

About The Baby Cubby

The Baby Cubby is a Utah-based baby boutique that specializes in selling a wide range of high-quality products in store and online (babycubby.com). We pride ourselves on providing the very best products, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a unique shopping experience to help each guest feel seen and supported during their parenting journey.