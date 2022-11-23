Inroads to Opportunities Named A Finalist In NJBIZ’s 2022 Business Of The Year Competition



According to NJBIZ, All finalists are a select group of companies that have achieved notable success and demonstrated strong leadership within their industries and their communities, along with a commitment to professional excellence. Finalists and winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges made up of previous Business of the Year honorees. Winners in each category will be announced during the live event.





This acknowledgement highlights Inroads achievements and dedication to enhancing New Jersey communities.





For over six decades, Inroads mission to empower individuals with disabilities in their pursuit of independence and attainment of meaningful employment, has never wavered. Inroads has prioritized diversity and inclusion as a workplace, in the varied and often customized services it offers, and in its advocacy to minimize or eliminate barriers to employment for all.





Inroads provides resources and initiatives for people with disabilities, such as vocational preparation, supported employment, day habilitation and mental health supports. These services enable the participants to excel in school, work, and everyday life. Inroads strives for proper representation for people with disabilities and will continue in their pursuit of equality throughout the state.





Inroads actively campaigns for better opportunities here in New Jersey through local politicians and in Washington, DC, through legislative processes.





According to Michele Ford, President & CEO, It is extremely exciting to hear that Inroads to Opportunities is a Finalist in the NJBIZ Non-Profit Business of the Year category. Providing everything employment as well as skills for independence and good mental health to individuals with disabilities is essential to citizens in NJ and to the wider NJ business community. Recognizing an Agency like Inroads who provides these much-needed services, highlights both the work and the people who dedicate their lives to improving the lives of their fellow citizens.





ABOUT NJBIZ:



NJBIZ, New Jerseys leading business journal, produces a weekly print edition as well as providing 24/7 business news coverage. The publication, founded in 1987, is also well-known throughout the state for its events honoring New Jerseys top business professionals.





ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:



Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and mental health services.





Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Resources, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and Division of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider and an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative.





