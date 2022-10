IronCore Labs Mentioned in Gartner® Report on Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility

Boulder, CO – WEBWIRE – Monday, October 17, 2022

It’s important for companies to prepare now for what will one day be a major upheaval across industries. – Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs

IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, announced today that Gartner® has identified the company as one of the vendors in the public key infrastructure (PKI) and cryptography space in the 2022 report “Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility.”





“SaaS Shield helps software companies prepare for massive changes to best practices in cryptography as quantum computers get more powerful,” said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. “It’s important for companies to prepare now for what will one day be a major upheaval across industries. Our solutions make this a matter of a simple configuration change rather than a Y2K-sized coding effort.”





The Gartner® report “Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility” by Mark Horvath, Brian Lowans and Joerg Fritsch states that a “Failure to migrate to new quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms can leave application and data security at risk of compromise. Security and risk management leaders must prepare for ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ attacks by merging cryptographic upkeep with DevSecOps.”





Cloud software companies turn to the IronCore Labs SaaS Shield solution for a wide range of crypto-agile application-layer encryption benefits that include: