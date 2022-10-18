IronCore Labs Mentioned in Gartner® Report on Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility

Boulder, CO – WEBWIRE – Monday, October 17, 2022

Its important for companies to prepare now for what will one day be a major upheaval across industries. – Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs

IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, announced today that Gartner® has identified the company as one of the vendors in the public key infrastructure (PKI) and cryptography space in the 2022 report Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility.





SaaS Shield helps software companies prepare for massive changes to best practices in cryptography as quantum computers get more powerful, said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. Its important for companies to prepare now for what will one day be a major upheaval across industries. Our solutions make this a matter of a simple configuration change rather than a Y2K-sized coding effort.





The Gartner® report Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility by Mark Horvath, Brian Lowans and Joerg Fritsch states that a Failure to migrate to new quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms can leave application and data security at risk of compromise. Security and risk management leaders must prepare for harvest now, decrypt later attacks by merging cryptographic upkeep with DevSecOps.





Cloud software companies turn to the IronCore Labs SaaS Shield solution for a wide range of crypto-agile application-layer encryption benefits that include: