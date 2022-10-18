A Heart-Warming Lesson Through the Eyes of Man’s Best Friend

Boston, MA – WEBWIRE – Monday, October 17, 2022

When children are introduced to a new lesson through a friendly and adorable medium, they often learn best. Using pets to focus on a lesson can be an excellent learning tool because they are highly engaging, friendly, and always a fun experience for any child. It perfectly mimics childrens personality traits, making it much easier for them to absorb and learn the lessons.





Young readers of Island Dog Books will be enlightened to learn that a dog is capable of complex emotions and thought processes. Learning about a dogs life can help children better understand themselves, allowing them to grow. This book entertains the reader while explaining what it is like to be a dog, how he learns and matures, and how he applies logic in his daily life.





The book allows children to reflect on their own experiences as well as the thoughts of others, as well as deal with topics such as food, friendship, time, and logic, giving off an overall positive influence on their mental development.





Island Dog Books



Written by | Mary Lee



Kindle | $2.99



Paperback | $11.33





This values teaching book and others of its likes are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. The book has a great message since every child must learn how to make friends, deal with certain situations, grow up, and act like an adult.





About the Book



Mary Lee is an artist and art instructor in Boston. She has shown her work throughout New England, with many of those exhibitions including the Boston Cultural Collaborative for Early Learnings logo.





Mary Lee studied at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C., as well as in Switzerland and Greece.





Her professional career began in New York, where she worked for George Caspari Inc. and Cranes Paper Company in Dalton, Massachusetts.