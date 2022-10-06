EcoShield Pest Solutions Relaunches Exterminate Hunger

EcoShield Pest Solutions will be relaunching their longtime hunger relief initiative, Exterminate Hunger, in advance of the 2022 holiday season. Established in 2008, EcoShield Pest Solutions set out with one goal in mind; to provide highly effective, eco-conscious pest control with notable emphasis on an unparalleled customer experience. Upon establishing industry-leading pest solutions, cofounders Greg Nygren and Doug Cardon realized their proven route-based service model could facilitate another passion: local hunger relief.

Exterminate Hunger’s goal is to alleviate hunger by making food donations simple for their customers who support the cause and wish to help their community food banks. EcoShield representatives collect canned food donations from participating customers during scheduled services, organize and package the goods, and deliver them to local food banks that directly impact the local community. Exterminate Hunger supports hunger relief efforts and partners with food pantries to feed the local communities in which EcoShield operates. With over 30 EcoShield locations participating in the Exterminate Hunger 2022 initiative, Nygren and Cardon report that they hope to collect 10,000 nonperishable food donations.

“Exterminate Hunger is an incredible opportunity to work together with our employees and customers to exterminate one of the most devastating pests… hunger,” remarks Nygren. “Our mission at Ecoshield is to spread happiness. We do more than pest control and we’ve got the best team in the industry committed to doing that,” he continued.

Exterminate Hunger experienced a brief hiatus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is planned to relaunch bigger and better than ever before. EcoShield’s continuous and rapid expansion has allowed for the establishment of new office locations, thereby growing Exterminate Hunger’s reach into new communities across the United States. Hunger has only increased in recent years following the pandemic’s unconscionable impact; the USDA is now reporting that up to 10.5% of the US population has experienced food insecurity. Populations disproportionately affected by food insecurity include minorities, the elderly, children, and communities of color.

If you would like to assist EcoShield in their Exterminate Hunger initiative, individuals may also bring donations to local EcoShield offices. A full list of locations can be found on Exterminate Hunger’s website at www.exterminatehunger.com.

About EcoShield Pest Solutions

At EcoShield, we care about our customers, our communities, and our employees. With each and every interaction with our team, our mission is to solve your pest problems and give back to our communities by supporting important causes. Whether we’re helping our neighbors or supporting national charities, we believe in aligning ourselves with essential causes that serve a collective.

With our dedication to 5-star service and our ability to solve even the most difficult pest problems, EcoShield Pest Solutions is the best choice for year-round pest solutions that are eco-conscious and guaranteed effective. EcoShield pest professionals are trained to provide safe and convenient service with an unparalleled customer experience. We are driven to scale Exterminate Hunger’s mission as EcoShield grows, allowing us the ability to feed more individuals and communities.